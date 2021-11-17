Delta to offer daily, nonstop flights to New York out of TF Green

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting next year, Delta Airlines will offer quick flights to New York out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC).

The flights to LaGuardia Airport will take place three times a day on weekdays and twice a day on the weekends beginning Jan. 5.

The nonstop flights, according to RIAC, will “provide travelers with more connecting options to more locations, improving the ease of travel between New England, New York City and the nation.”

RIAC said the New York route, once it is officially offered, will be the airport’s 26th nonstop route.

Anyone interested in booking a flight to New York out of T.F. Green can take a look at all of the available times and ticket prices online.

In addition to the New York flights, Delta plans on once again offering their popular seasonal flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul next year. Those flights will be available between June 7 and Sept. 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/12/2021: Karen Dalton, Founder & Executive Vice President of Dare to Dream Ranch, Foster, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community