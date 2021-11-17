Delta to offer daily, nonstop flights to New York out of TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting next year, Delta Airlines will offer quick flights to New York out of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC).

The flights to LaGuardia Airport will take place three times a day on weekdays and twice a day on the weekends beginning Jan. 5.

The nonstop flights, according to RIAC, will “provide travelers with more connecting options to more locations, improving the ease of travel between New England, New York City and the nation.”

RIAC said the New York route, once it is officially offered, will be the airport’s 26th nonstop route.

Anyone interested in booking a flight to New York out of T.F. Green can take a look at all of the available times and ticket prices online.

In addition to the New York flights, Delta plans on once again offering their popular seasonal flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul next year. Those flights will be available between June 7 and Sept. 5.