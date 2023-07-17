(WPRI) — It looks like David’s Bridal won’t be closing after all.

Cion Investment Corp. officially assumed responsibility for the wedding retailer in a no-cash sale last week, according to court documents.

The move prevents the closure of two-thirds of the bridal chain’s nearly 300 stores nationwide.

David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and offered “store closing” sales at a number of it locations as it searched for a new owner.

The North Dartmouth David’s Bridal appears to have closed, according to the retailer’s website, while the Danvers, Natick, North Attleboro and Warwick stores remain open.