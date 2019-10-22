CVS to test drone delivery for medications

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CNN) — CVS is the latest company exploring the possibilities of drone deliveries.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS – which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The company said the drone would be automated – flying on pre-planned routes – in as quickly as five or 10 minutes. They would carry packages up to five pounds and leave them in the front or back yard.

For tougher deliveries – a human would supervise and take over flight if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS and UPS haven’t said when or where deliveries would begin.

CVS rival Walgreens recently launched a small drone delivery service in Christianburg, Virginia.

