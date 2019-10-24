CVS to offer hair styling, ear piercing in select stores

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The beauty section of select CVS Pharmacy locations is getting a major makeover.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain announced Tuesday the expansion of its BeautyIRL (Beauty in Real Life) department, which launched back in August 2018.

The interactive beauty section will be rolled out to nearly 50 stores in big cities – including Boston, New York and Los Angeles – by the end of 2019.

CVS has partnered with Glamsquad to offer a variety of products and services including hair blowouts, hair braiding, makeup application and ear piercing.

“As one of the nation’s largest health and beauty retailers, we recognized an opportunity to deliver a more inspiring, interactive in-store shopping experience for our customers,” President of Beauty and Personal Care for CVS Health Maly Bernstein said. “We’re excited to expand this format into additional markets.”

In addition to in-person beauty services, CVS is launching GSQ by Glamsquad to sell a line of hair, beauty and other personal care products.