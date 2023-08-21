WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As CVS Health cuts jobs nationwide, 12 News has learned a “mass layoff” is coming to the company’s corporate offices in Woonsocket and Cumberland.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice obtained from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training shows more than 500 employees will be let go between the two facilities starting Oct. 21. The layoffs will affect 198 people who live and work in Rhode Island, the notice says, while others are employees who work remotely and report to those offices.

All affected employees will receive a letter with their exact termination date, according to the notice.

Earlier this month, CVS announced it would be laying off 5,000 workers nationwide to cut costs, but said the positions were not at individual stores, pharmacies and clinics. However, the company in 2021 announced plans to close 900 locations over a three-year span.

CVS employs about 300,000 people nationwide.