CVS Health to hire 25K in one-day recruiting event, including 220 in RI

A sign on the side of the CVS Pharmacy on May 15, 2020 in Carver, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide, CVS Heath is holding a recruiting and hiring blitz on Friday, Sept. 24.

Of those jobs, 220 will be located in Rhode Island, the company said. Most of those jobs include full-time, part-time and temporary-licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail associates.

The Woonsocket-based pharmacy chain said these new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities during the fall and winter months.

“Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we’re looking for even more,” CVS Health Executive Vice President and CVS Pharmacy President Neela Montgomery said in a news release. “With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates.”

Candidates can apply on the CVS Health Career Website or through the company’s mobile apply feature by texting CVS to 25000.

There will be no on-site applications or interviews since the entire hiring process is virtual.