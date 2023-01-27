WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It might become a bit more difficult to pick up your prescriptions this spring.

That’s because CVS Health is cutting and adjusting hours at thousands of its pharmacies nationwide amid an ongoing staffing shortage.

The changes will impact roughly two-thirds of the Woonsocket-based company’s more than 9,000 pharmacies, according to spokesperson Amy Thibault.

“We periodically review operating hours to make sure we’re open during peak customer demand,” Thibault said. “By adjusting hours in select stores this spring, we ensure our pharmacy teams are available to serve patients when they’re most needed.”

The company hasn’t provided a list of the pharmacies that will be impacted by the changes, which are expected to begin in March.

The changes were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Thibault said if a pharmacy is closed, patients can visit an open location for assistance with immediate prescription needs.