CVS Health picks new president, CEO; Merlo to retire in 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — CVS Health has picked its next president and CEO from among its current group of executive leaders.

The company said Friday that veteran insurance executive Karen Lynch will replace Larry Merlo, who plans to retire February 1.

“I am grateful to our entire CVS Health team for their dedication and hard work in helping us build a powerful, integrated health services company that will enable us to transform how health care is delivered across the country,” Merlo said. “Karen has been a key partner to me in our foundational work over the last two years, and her experience and vision will be critical in driving forward CVS Health’s journey of enhancing value for our customers as the nation’s leading health care company for years to come.”

Merlo, 64, will step down after serving as president and CEO of the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager for a decade.

Lynch, 57, is currently an executive vice president and also president of the company’s Aetna insurance division

“As Larry has been transparent with us about his overall plans, we were able to put a thorough, multi-year process in place to consider and evaluate internal and external candidates,” Chair of the Board of CVS Health Corporation David Dorman said. “That process led to the selection of Karen Lynch. Larry’s collaboration with Karen in the coming months will ensure an effective leadership transition.”

CVS Health acquired Aetna in a roughly $69 billion deal is completed in 2018. Lynch came to CVS Health with Aetna.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Larry and lead CVS Health on the next phase of our important journey to meet America’s health care needs,” Lynch said. “I am highly confident about our company’s future and look forward to further accelerating the value we bring to all of our stakeholders.”