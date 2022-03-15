WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s finally back to the office for employees of one of Rhode Island’s largest employers.

CVS sent corporate employees home two years ago in response to the pandemic and they have not returned to work in person ever since.

The doors to the Woonsocket headquarters are set to welcome back the thousands of employees that work there on Tuesday, but they will be going back to some changes.

CVS Spokeswoman Tara Burke says the company is implementing a new hybrid work format, similar to what public schools did early on in the pandemic.

Most corporate employees spend 2-3 days each week at one of the office locations and work virtually on the other days.

“Corporate staff returning to the office are required to be vaccinated or have an approved reasonable accommodation per the policy we announced last summer which has not changed,” Burke said. “Beginning March 15, the use of face masks or coverings will be voluntary in most CVS Health locations, except where required by federal, state, or local mandates.”

Some departments have also done away with assigned seating due to the hybrid model.

Employees will now have to reserve a desk ahead of the day they plan to work in the office.