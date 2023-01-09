PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Could a popular cookie shop be coming to Rhode Island?

Crumbl Cookies, according to its website, has locations in all but three states: Vermont, Delaware and Rhode Island.

But that could soon change.

When asked whether a Crumbl shop is in the works for Rhode Island, a spokesperson replied that a store is “in the early stages.”

The Utah-based chain is known for its weekly rotating menu of cookies, though its chocolate chip and chilled pink sugar cookies are the only two consistent flavors.

It’s unclear exactly when or where Crumbl will open up shop in Rhode Island. 12 News requested additional details but has not yet heard back.

Crumbl has more than 600 bakeries nationwide, its website says. The closest Crumbl to Rhode Island is currently located in Attleboro.