Cruises could set sail in US by mid-summer, CDC says

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Cruise ships could be hitting the open waters again as early as mid-summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a local travel agent tells 12 News her phones have been ringing off the hook.

Judy Clappin, president of Donovan Travel, said she’s been busier than usual over the past couple of weeks.

Clappin believes that, because so many people were forced to cancel their vacations last year, they’re anxious for a getaway.

“We canceled a lot of cruises and people have a lot of credit,” Clappin said.

She said while some cruise ships are out and about, cruise lines have yet to resume operations in the United States.

“People want to cruise,” Clappin said. “But they want to be safe doing it.”

The CDC expects cruises to set sail sometime in mid-July, but that estimate has changed several times.

“Obviously, the cruise lines need to be safe sailing, you know, it’s just like a wait and see situation,” she said.

Since the national safety guidelines remain fluid, Clappin said she’s unsure what will be required of passengers.

“Each individual company has to be able to adhere to it, so that might take little bit of time,” Clappin said.

Clappin encouraged anyone who wants to book a cruise to do so through a travel advisor.

“They are up-to-date on everything,” she said, adding that travel advisors can also help people get a refund or credit.