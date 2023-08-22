COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Two weekly newspapers will cease publication at the end of the month, 12 News has learned.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers‘ Jody Boucher confirms that The Coventry Courier will publish its last issue this Friday, and The Chariho Times’ last edition will come out next Thursday.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but with rising production costs, fewer resources and decreased local advertising revenue, we had no choice,” Boucher explained.

Boucher said the newspapers were strategically chosen because there are already daily publications in both communities.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers is also in charge of The Kent County Daily Times, The Narragansett Times, The North Kingstown Standard-Times and The East Greenwich Pendulum.

Boucher said none of the company’s remaining publications are on the chopping block at this time.