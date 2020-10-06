CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Coventry-based Garland Writing Instruments closing after 93 years due to pandemic

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — After more than 90 years in business, Garland Writing Instruments is closing its doors for good, owner Rick Becker confirmed on Tuesday.

Becker said the Coventry-based company stopped receiving orders as a result of the pandemic, noting that a majority of their businesses came from conventions and other events that are no longer being held.

“What else can you do?” Becker said. “You do what you can, we have been working hard to keep tings going and it just wasn’t in the cards and so we have to figure out something else to do, so we wanted to give everybody a heads up to make some plans, whether that be our customers, employees or suppliers.”

The company has about a dozen employees. Becker said the company’s assets, along with the Garland name, will be going up for sale, and the best-case scenario would be if someone bought the company.

Garland made headlines for manufacturing the pens that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used to sign the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Becker said his company was the last manufacturer of mid-range pens in the country.

“We just want to thank everybody for all of their business,” he said.

