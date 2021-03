PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Exactly one year after then-Gov. Gina Raimondo announced restaurants would go to takeout or delivery only, 12 News caught up with Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

Pryor predicted Rhode Islanders can look for most restrictions to be lifted on businesses in the state sometime between mid- to late summer and early fall.

“That will be a real boost to the economy,” he said.

Watch the full interview with R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor in the video above.