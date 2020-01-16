Colgate launches ‘breakthrough’ ready-to-recycle toothpaste tube

(WPRI) ─ Colgate has created a “first-of-its-kind” recyclable toothpaste tube.

The product, called “Smile for Good,” recently launched in the United Kingdom. The product also features toothpaste that the company says has been certified by the Vegan Society.

The company, which is calling it a “breakthrough” product, said it has begun the switch to the recyclable tubes in the United Kingdom. It’s unclear at this time when the ready-to-recycle tubes will be available in the United States.

Our breakthrough recyclable tube debuts in Europe! Now in the UK, Colgate's new Smile for Good toothpaste has a minimal number of ingredients, each listed and clearly explained on the front of the package. #sustainability pic.twitter.com/dT8kZ1lm18 — Colgate-Palmolive Co (@CP_News) January 13, 2020

“Colgate wants to make tubes a part of the circular economy by keeping this plastic productive and eliminating waste,” Chief Executive Officer and President of Colgate-Palmolive Noel Wallace said. “This advancement can make a significant difference in the marketplace today as we test new packaging materials, product formats and refillable models to reduce our use of plastic.”

The toothpaste, according to its packaging, is made from 99.7% natural ingredients that are all listed on the packaging.

Wallace said the company plans to share its recyclable toothpaste tube with its competitors.

“We want all toothpaste tubes — and eventually all kinds of tubes — to meet the same third-party recycling standards that we’ve achieved. We can align on these common standards for tubes and still compete with what’s inside them,” Wallace said.

While most toothpaste tubes are made from sheets of plastic laminate commonly wedged between thin layers of aluminum, the new recyclable toothpaste tube is made from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) ─ which is the same plastic used to make milk jugs.

The company hopes that by 2025, it will have completed the needed modifications to equipment at more than a dozen of its facilities worldwide.