Cohoes to leave Garden City next month

CRANSTON, RI. (WPRI) ─ A longtime tenant of Cranston’s Garden City Center will soon be closing its doors.

Cohoes, which sells clothing and shoes for men, women and children, will shutter its current location in early February, according to Garden City Center General Manager Joe Koechel.

Koechel said Cohoes’ lease has expired and the store plans to relocate elsewhere in Cranston, though it’s unclear where their new storefront will be.

Eyewitness News reached out to Burlington Coat Factory, which owns both the Rhode Island and New Jersey Cohoes stores, but the company did not immediately respond.

Koechel said they are currently working to fill the space that Cohoes occupies with a new tenant that will complement the retail mix they’ve established at Garden City. He said he’s confident they’ll have no trouble filling the space.