NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular Newport coffee shop is back in business.

Coffee Grinder Newport reopened Sunday in its new location. The shop moved to the Perry Mill building from Bannister’s Wharf, which is where it first opened in 1997.

Owner Alyssa Gladchun tells 12 News the coffee shop’s previous location meant a lot to her personally, adding that she grew up, got married and had two children all while working there.

Gladchun also said she’s excited for the coffee shop’s next chapter.

“It’s so great to be back an so great to see all of our customers,” Gladchun said.

(Story continues below video.)

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Courtesy: Alyssa Gladchun

Gladchun said the coffee shop’s lease wasn’t being renewed at its old location, which is why they were forced to close.

When she first learned the lease wasn’t being renewed, Gladchun admitted that she contemplated retiring.

It was the outpouring of support from the community that changed her mind.

Gladchun said the new location is a welcome change, especially since it is much larger than the original shop.

“The other shop … I grew into it and made it work,” Gladchun explained. “It was so small and hard to run as a normal business. This [new shop] is incredible. It’s nothing that I could have ever imagined or dreamed of.”

Gladchun said her children and their friends will be helping her run the business throughout the summer months.