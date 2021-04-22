Coffee Connection opens new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At a time when some small businesses are struggling to stay open, the owners of Coffee Connection say they have seen success.

Perhaps it’s their business model: quick takeout options.

While there is some indoor dining available at their locations, options like the drive-thru in North Attleboro have been especially successful.

The line of cars was long even on the morning after a car crashed into the front of the North Attleboro building back in February.

Now the managing partners have opened a new location in downtown Providence at 32 Custom House. The space once housed a donut shop and even had a fire nearby last year.

Now, the owners are taking a chance on the location in selling their coffee, pastries, acai bowls, and salad bowls to customers in the Providence area.

This is their fifth location in the region. In addition to the newly added location in Providence, there are Coffee Connections in Cumberland, Woonsocket, North Providence, and North Attleboro.

The managing partners said the way they are thriving amidst a pandemic, is by relying on managers to fill shifts when no one else can and having employees work at whichever stores need shifts filled.

The company is hiring baristas in all locations for a variety of shifts.