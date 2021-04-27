Coastal Medical signs deal to join Lifespan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of Rhode Island’s largest independent primary care groups will soon merge with the state’s top hospital group.

Lifespan finalized its plans to merge with Coastal Medical on Tuesday. The deal will bring Coastal Medical’s 125 providers and 500 employees under the same umbrella as Lifespan, which currently has more than 15,000 employees.

“Coastal shares Lifespan’s commitment to Rhode Island,” and will allow Coastal to reach more patients “with a positive impact on healthcare,” Coastal president and CEO Dr. Alan Kurose said.

Coastal serves more than 120,000 patients across 20 medical offices around Rhode Island. Lifespan operates some of the state’s largest hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and The Miriam, Bradley, and Newport hospitals.

Kurose told 12 News last year that layoffs are not a planned part of the merger, and they instead hope to expand.

“The vision here is for growth,” he said.

In February, Lifespan and Care New England also signed a deal to merge following months of negotiations.

“Coastal has a national reputation for delivering high quality, patient-centered care that has made a powerful impact on the health of our community,” Lifespan President and CEO Dr. Timothy Babineau said. “With Coastal, Lifespan can accelerate its journey to provide more value based care, which will advance quality, increase access and ensure patients receive care in the most appropriate setting.