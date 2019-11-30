Climate activists invade east German coal mines in protest

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. After spending the last few weeks researching and thinking about Providence Place for Monday night's special report, I came away with three broad takeaways. First, from the perspective of former Governor Almond aides like Joe Larisa Jr. and Kevin Hively, the mall worked: sales tax revenue covered the state's mall debt, retail spending returned from Massachusetts, and Providence became more attractive to residents and tourists alike. Second, despite the challenges facing brick-and-mortar retail today, it's too soon to write Providence Place's obit: occupancy remains high, and it's home to the only Apple Store between Hartford and Dedham. Third, there are nevertheless reasons for concern: upscale stores like Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel have closed, sales tax receipts are falling, and no shopping center is immune to the effects of e-commerce. So what will Providence Place's next 20 years look like? Hively, who is now a sought-after economic development consultant, says it's crucial to consider that the mall's future may not look like its past. "There's an important distinction taking place right now," he told me. "There is 'mall' as retail and entertainment facility, and then there is 'mall' as a building structure, as just a physical form that sits there." Hively points to other cities where malls have been partly or completely repurposed for everything from residences or museums to Amazon warehouses or parking garages. However it's used, though, keeping Providence Place vibrant is crucial for Providence -- especially with the city's tallest skyscraper now sitting empty for a sixth straight year. "I don't think what Providence wants to have is two signature landmark facilities that are dead weight," Hively said. "That would be a really, really bad thing from an image perspective."