PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s a brand new cocktail and tapas bar in downtown Providence.

Clementine, located on Washington Street near Trinity Repertory Company, is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline, a Providence native who previously served as the city’s mayor.

Cicilline said the bar is named after his great-grandmother and will feature a rotation of guest bartenders and pop-up chefs.

“I’ve always loved the downtown neighborhood in the heart of the city and this location in particular,” Cicilline said. “I want to create a space where people feel welcome, whether they’re connecting and socializing with friends, taking a break after a busy work day or enjoying a cocktail before heading across the street to watch a show at Trinity Rep.”

The cocktail menu includes a variety of seasonally inspired signature drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, and the food menu offers a range of small plates.

The bar will be open from 4-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.