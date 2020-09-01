Chocolate sales spike during COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Have you eaten a lot of chocolate during the pandemic? You’re not alone.

Chocolate sales have spiked in the past few months, according to a report from the National Confectioners Association. The data shows demand for the tasty dessert has surpassed demand for overall candy from March to August.

Premium chocolate saw the largest growth with a sales spike of 12.5% and non-premium chocolate saw a sales increase of 5.5%. The overall candy market increased by 3.8%.

The U.S. Chocolate Market is expected to surpass $20 billion by 2025, according to Global Market Research Firm IndexBox.

Courtesy of National Confectioners Association

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

