China criticizes US missile sanctions as hypocrisy

1. Say this for Jim Langevin: he knows how to keep a secret. The 2nd District congressman stunned Rhode Island politics on Tuesday when he announced his retirement, and now his fellow Democrats are scrambling to figure out who might be the party's strongest contenders to hold the seat. At the moment the landscape looks highly unsettled; with Nellie Gorbea and Joe Shekarchi both taking a pass, it's unclear whether there will be a big name who gets crowned the early frontrunner in the primary. While that presents an opportunity for the various state lawmakers and others considering a run, it could also incentivize lots of candidates to get in and stay in, making it harder for any individual to capture voters' attention. Kate Coyne-McCoy, the Rhode Island Democratic Party's chief strategist, says time is short, particularly when it comes to fundraising -- she estimates a successful candidate will need to raise roughly $2 million through November to mount a successful campaign. Money isn't everything, but anyone who wants to seek the seat is going to need to grapple with whether they have the network and stamina to raise the resources required to mount a campaign, especially if they start out with little name recognition. And what will a majority of Democratic primary voters be looking for? A Langevin-like establishment Democrat? A progressive champion? A business owner? A woman? A person of color? A familiar face? A fresh one? Electability could also figure in the debate among Democrats, since Republicans hope to be in a position to compete for the seat come the fall. The GOP will always face an uphill battle in a blue state like Rhode Island, but the 2nd District is friendlier territory for Republicans than the 1st. And a viable GOP nominee could get support from national groups, partly because Rhode Island is a less expensive media market to try and make an impact. Buckle up for this one.

2. So who's going to run in the 2nd? Among Democrats, former Rep. Ed Pacheco is poised to be first out of the gate, with a planned launch on Monday. Cranston Sen. Joshua Miller has been having serious discussions and is expected to decide next week. Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee told me Friday she is "very serious" about a potential run, and Rep. Teresa Tanzi said earlier in the week she would consider a campaign if she didn't see a strong woman candidate emerge. State Sen. Sam Bell said Friday the timing is terrible for him because his infant son is struggling with health challenges. Still, he said, "I am definitely considering this seriously. ... I don't much relish the prospect of being in Congress or running for it, but if the machine comes together behind a deeply problematic candidate, and it is necessary for me to run, I will." NEARI union leader Bob Walsh said he is considering a run, adding, "I am also weighing what is best for the Democratic Party to keep this seat in Democratic hands." Former State Police Col. Brendan Doherty said earlier in the week he's considering it, too, and former state Sen. James Sheehan expressed his interest in a news release Friday. Some are encouraging Gabe Amo, a Rhode Island native who is currently serving in the White House, to move back and run for the seat. Those are some of the names that are circulating publicly, but it's by no means an exhaustive list -- phone lines are burning up as party insiders jot down names and compare notes. Republicans already have a declared candidate in the race -- former state Rep. Bob Lancia, who had been making a second run at the seat after losing to Langevin in 2020. Much of the focus so far has been on Allan Fung, who has the voter base and fundraising network to be instantly competitive, and who says he's seriously examining his options. Another possibility: state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, whose profile has risen in recent months as she spoke out against state coronavirus mandates. She told me Friday she is "taking a serious look at it."