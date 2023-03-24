(NEXSTAR) – Chick-fil-A customers looking to offset their intake of fried chicken with some sort of vegetable will soon have one less option to choose from.

As of April 3, Chick-fil-A locations across the country will no longer offer the chain’s Side Salad, which has existed on the Chick-fil-A menu in some form or another (sometimes with carrots and cabbage) for at least a decade.

“Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A,” reads a statement issued by Chick-fil-A, Inc., concerning the salad’s discontinuation. “In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu.”

Customers who order the salad between now and April 3 will also be provided with a “flyer letting them know of the upcoming change,” a spokesperson for the chain told Nexstar.

While the Side Salad itself may be disappearing from the menu, the item’s ingredients — mixed greens, grape tomatoes and shredded cheese — will continue to be available as part of the chain’s Cobb and Spicy Southwest entrée-sized salads.

In its statement, Chick-fil-A, Inc., also noted that the chain’s Kale Crunch Side salad — currently the only other side-sized salad on the menu — will be upgraded to a larger size and “may be an alternative for some guests.”

News of the Side Salad’s discontinuation comes roughly six weeks after Chick-fil-A announced plans to test a veggie-forward Cauliflower Sandwich in three test markets. The chain, however, has not yet indicated whether the Cauliflower Sandwich is poised for a national rollout in the coming months.