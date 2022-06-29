FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Chick-fil-A lovers rejoice!

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday it is opening a brand new location in Fall River next month.

The restaurant will be located on William S. Canning Boulevard in Southcoast Marketplace, and will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Southern New England. (The others include Warwick, Seekonk and South Attleboro.)

The new location will officially open its doors on July 6.

Instead of hosting its traditional “First 100 Grand Opening” celebration, the fast-food chain has identified 100 local heroes to award free Chick-fil-A for a year.

On top of that, Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to a local food bank.