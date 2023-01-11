FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — CBS Sporting Club closed its doors for good last weekend as Patriot Place seeks to reinvent one of its signature locations.

Julia Pagliarulo, a spokesperson for Patriot Place, tells 12 News CBS and the shopping center agreed to shutter the sports bar at the end of the New England Patriot’s 2022 season.

CBS Sporting Club officially closed Sunday following the Patriots’ 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Paliarulo said the closure will make room for “a new concept,” though she did not elaborate on what could take the sports bar’s place.

The bar first opened as “CBS Scene” back in 2008 with a TV network theme. It temporarily closed for renovations and reopened as CBS Sporting Club in 2018.

The space overlooks Gillette Stadium and was considered one of Patriot Place’s anchors.

“Over the past 15 years, Patriot Place and CBS have enjoyed a great partnership, welcoming thousands of guests first to CBS Scene and then to CBS Sporting Club to make countless memories,” Pagliarulo said. “We look forward to continuing to work together in the future and greatly appreciate everyone’s years of support.”

Pagliarulo said all employees were notified of the closure beforehand and were offered jobs at other venues run by Big Night Entertainment Group, which owned the former sports bar.