Care New England won’t allow release of merger docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Care New England is refusing to allow the release of documents that would shed light on what led to the collapse of high-stakes merger talks between Rhode Island’s top hospital groups.

Gov. Gina Raimondo engineered the negotiations in June in a last-ditch attempt to merge Lifespan and Care New England after years of on-again, off-again discussions. The move scuttled Care New England’s pending deal to become part of Boston-based giant Partners HealthCare — only for Care New England to abandon the talks barely six weeks later.

The sequence of events has left Rhode Island’s hospital industry in limbo, and it remains uncertain what will happen next.

The four parties that participated in the discussions — Lifespan, Care New England, Brown University and Raimondo’s office — all signed nondisclosure agreements aimed at protecting the confidentiality of the talks, which included sensitive financial information.

The public had been left mostly in the dark about what scuttled the deal until last week, when The Providence Journal’s editorial board obtained a letter that Raimondo sent to Care New England CEO Dr. James Fanale which suggested the problem was Fanale’s demand that he get the top job at the merged company.

Care New England refused to answer the newspaper’s questions about Fanale’s alleged ultimatum, citing the fact that it was bound by the nondisclosure agreement all parties had signed.

On Monday, however, WPRI 12 surveyed the other three entities involved — Lifespan, Brown and the governor’s office — to ask whether they would be willing to waive the agreement in order to release information to the public. All three said they would.

“Lifespan will agree to waive the NDA,” Lifespan spokesperson Jane Bruno said.

“Brown would not stand in the way of waiving the NDA if the other parties agree,” Brown spokesperson Brian Clark said.

“Legally, we cannot unilaterally terminate an NDA,” Raimondo spokesperson Josh Block said. “If all other parties agreed to termination, then we would be happy to do so as well.”

But Care New England will not, spokesperson Jim Beardsworth said, adding that its board made the decision “respectfully.”

“The issues specific to our previous negotiations are in the past,” Beardsworth said in an email. “CNE is moving forward with its growth plans and focus on further improving quality, service, and access for our patients and the community. With the hard work and dedication of everyone at CNE, we are excited about what is in store.”

