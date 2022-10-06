PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s second-largest hospital group will have a new leader later this year.

Care New England announced Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner has been named its new president and CEO, effective Dec. 1.

The company’s current president and CEO, Dr. Michael Fanale, announced his retirement back in May.

Wagner most recently served as chief physician executive at Tufts Medicine in Boston, and he’s also the president and CEO of Tufts Medicine Professional Group and Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization.

“Dr. Michael Wagner has built his career and reputation on being a leader who combines his unique experience as a physician, entrepreneur and healthcare executive to transform health care,” Care New England said in a news release. “Throughout his career, he has worked with caregivers in academic and community health care settings across the country.”

Fanale has led Care New England, which owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler hospitals, since 2018. The company has roughly 7,500 workers, making it one of the state’s largest employers.

Fanale previously told 12 News he will stay on for a few more years to assist his successor with the transition.