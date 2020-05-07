Buying flowers for Mother’s Day may be more difficult this year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — There’s nothing that says Mother’s Day quite like a bouquet of flowers, but for those who like to wait, it might be a little harder to get some between now and Sunday.

Businesses say the demand is high and with social distancing rules in place, there are fewer hands to put the orders together.

The New York Times reports the flower industry in the United States is worth billions. This year, there is a concern the virus has disrupted the supply chain significantly enough to cause part of the industry to wilt away.

Of course, that disruption is also affecting local businesses.

Gary D’Amario, owner of City Garden Flower Shop on Wickenden Street in Providence, said he had to stop taking outside orders for Mother’s Day because he reached his max.

D’Amario expects a 25 to 40 percent drop in sales this year compared to last. He said it’s not that the demand isn’t there, but rather that social distancing is forcing him to limit the number of workers in the store.

Since they can’t crank out as many orders as usual, D’Amario changed his business strategy to stay afloat.

“We have to plan to do less, but do better with less,” he said. “So, I am doing more selective orders, selective customers, and I have higher minimums.”

It’s not just social distancing that’s hurting the business’s bottom line. D’Amario said right now, they are not allowed to deliver to nursing homes which make up a large chunk of his routine customers.

