Burrillville meat maker Daniele merges with Utah company

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WRPI) – Daniele Inc. on Tuesday announced it has merged with a meat manufacturer based in Utah, marking another significant development for the company in the last four months.

Daniele, a Burrillville-based maker of Italian meats under brands such as Del Duca, announced it completed the merger with Creminelli Fine Meats LLC, a maker and distributor of fine meats in Salt Lake City, Utah, according to a press release.

The merger creates what the companies are calling “the largest dry-cured charcuterie company in the United States.”

The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

“Together with the outstanding team at Creminelli, we plan on expanding into new markets and broadening our product offerings,” Daniele’s CEO David Finch said in a statement. “As a company we seek to elevate the snacking and charcuterie experience in the U.S.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, or e2p, a private equity firm based in Chicago, acquiring Daniele from family owners Davide and Stefano Dukcevich in September.

Daniele was founded in Italy in 1945 by two Croatian refugees, Stefano and Carolina Dukcevich. Their son, Vlado Dukcevich, moved to the United States in 1976 and built the company’s first plant in Rhode Island. His sons, Davide and Stefano Dukcevich, opened a new $100 million factory in 2017. It most recently reported employing about 600 people.

Mark Burgett, e2p managing partner, said the decision to merge with Creminelli came in part because the company is looking “to expand its presence and differentiated offering in the growing market for specialty protein snacks.”

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.