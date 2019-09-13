Bryant study says Quonset creates $4.3 billion in economic output

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — One in every six Rhode Island manufacturing jobs is based at the Quonset Business Park, according to a new economic impact study by Bryant University researchers.

The Bryant economic impact assessment was released Friday morning at a news conference at Quonset. It found $4.3 billion is pumped into the economy by businesses there, which translates into nearly $1.3 billion in income generated for households each year.

Out of all the manufacturing jobs in the state, nearly 6,800 of them (17 percent) are at the business park.

Read The Full Bryant Report »

Rhode Island leaders praised the work done to develop the business center.

“This report confirms what we have long believed: that Quonset Business Park is a key economic generator for the State of Rhode Island,” Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said.

More than 200 companies employ nearly 12,000 people at Quonset.

The study expects that growth will continue and by 2030, the park will support some 32,546 jobs.