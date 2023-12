PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Union Station Brewery has released a limited edition beer ahead of Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Providence College and the University of Rhode Island.

The beer, named “Big Trouble in Little Rhody,” will be available at Union Station Brewery, the Amica Mutual Pavilion, and select bars, restaurants and liquor stores around the state.

There are also limited T-shirts available with the beer’s artwork.

Tip-off is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Union Station Brewery releases rivalry beer ahead of PC URI game (Courtesy: Union Station Brewery)

Union Station Brewery logo (Courtesy: Union Station Brewery)