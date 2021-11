JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After temporarily closing in August, a local coffee shop is opening back up its doors in Johnston

Brewed Awakenings posted on its Facebook page that it will reopen its original location at 1395 Atwood Avenue on Tuesday.

The shop will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a limited menu.

The Johnston location temporarily closed due to a staffing shortage.