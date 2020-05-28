Brewed Awakenings to open new location in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brewed Awakenings, a popular local coffee chain, will soon open a new location in downtown Providence.

The new Brewed Awakenings Bistro & Cafe is set to open on June 1. It will be located in the space previously occupied by Nicks on Westminster, which closed in March due to the pandemic.

Owner and founder of Brewed Awakenings David Levesque said he’s looking forward to bringing back some of his employees that were laid off from other locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Levesque said the new location will create approximately 20 new jobs, with the possibility of 10 more as the economy reopens.

“We are proud to be able to operate our sixth location in downtown Providence,” Levesque said. “As employees begin to return to work, we know they will appreciate a bit of normalcy in their everyday routine. Nothing speaks to that more than a morning cup of coffee.”

The new location, Levesque said, will have an expanded menu and bar specifically designed for downtown Providence. It will also provide catering, take-out, delivery and an online ordering system.

“We believe that customers will appreciate take-out and delivery options now more than ever, and as time goes on, I look forward to the chance to offer a high-quality, reasonably-priced in-house dining experience,” Levesque said.

Levesque said indoor seating will be available both inside the cafe itself and inside the main lobby of 100 Westminster Street. Outdoor seating will also be available on the patio of Westminster Street.