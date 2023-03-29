WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a big day for Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport as it officially becomes the base of operations for Breeze Airways.

Gov. Dan McKee will join R.I. Airport Corporation President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad, Breeze Airways Chief Operations Officer Mike Wuerger and other officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

WATCH: Governor McKee speaks at a ribbon cutting event for Breeze Airways (Story continues below.)

The airline will now base eight planes at T.F. Green and is hiring flight crews, maintenance workers, and other staff to support them.

“This new hub is bringing jobs to our state, economic activity for our small business community, and new non-stop routes which will allow countless tourists and visitors to see what makes Rhode Island a true destination state,” McKee said.

Earlier this year, the airline said it was looking to hire 250 employees over its 12-year commitment, which they have already started.

By May, the airline plans to be operating more than 40 weekly departures to more than a dozen destinations.

The airline’s goal is to have service to 20 or more different destinations by 2027.

Breeze Airways first arrived in Rhode Island in 2021 and currently serves the following:

Charleston, SC (nonstop, up to daily)

Cincinnati, OH (nonstop on Thurs, Sun and Tues, from 3/30)

Columbus, OH (nonstop, Wed and Sat, from 3/29)

Fort Myers, FL (nonstop, Sun, Tues and Thurs, from 7/13)

Jacksonville, FL (BreezeThru, Sun and Thurs, from 5/18);

Los Angeles, CA (summer seasonal, nonstop on Wed and Sat, BreezeThrus on other days of week, from 5/17)

New Orleans, LA (BreezeThru, up to 6x weekly, daily except Tues)

Norfolk, VA (nonstop, Sun and Thurs, adding Mon and Fri on 5/19)

Orange County, CA (summer seasonal BreezeThru, daily, from 3/29)

Orlando, FL (nonstop Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri and Sat, from 7/14)

Pittsburgh, PA (nonstop, Sun, Mon, Thurs and Fri)

Provo, UT (2 stops, daily)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (nonstop, Mon and Fri)

Richmond, VA (nonstop, Sun, Tues and Thurs, from 5/18)

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL (nonstop , Sun and Thurs, from 7/13)

Tampa, FL (BreezeThru on Tues from 5/17, then adding nonstops on Mon, Wed, Fri and Sat, from 7/14)