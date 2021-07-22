Breeze Airways inaugural flight takes off from TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders can now board three new nonstop flights at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

Breeze Airways celebrated its inaugural flight out of Warwick Thursday, which was heading straight to Charlestown, South Carolina.

The airline, which is new to T.F. Green, will also be offering nonstop flights to Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Previously, those destinations required a connecting flight to get there from Rhode Island.

Greeted with a water arch by the TF Green Airport Fire Department, Breeze Airways has arrived for the first time in Warwick! pic.twitter.com/KNY0uKBlti — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) July 22, 2021

By adding more flights, state leaders hope it will not only make traveling easier for Rhode Islanders, but will also encourage more people to visit the Ocean State.

R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said he will continue to support opportunities that benefit tourism at the state level.

“From a House perspective, we are committed to putting the resources in to make sure this airline, and all airlines at this airport, continue to prosper, Shekarchi said. “It is vital to the economic growth and stability of Rhode Island.”

Breeze Airways Board Member Trey Urbahn tells 12 News the company’s goal is to cut both cost and travel time for passengers.

“Rhode Island has been selling so well for us,” Urbahn said. “I’m sure it won’t be long until we add additional frequencies and nonstop markets. In bypassing hubs with affordable fares, Breeze will get you there not only in half the time, but also half the price.”

That planes a good shade of blue. @BreezeAirways pic.twitter.com/PRDo6cNuYs — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) July 23, 2021

Urbahn said the more people that fly with Breeze, the more future destinations the airline will add. He even suggested the airline might consider offering trips to California and certain destinations in Europe.

“Rhode Island is excited to welcome Breeze Airways to the Ocean State,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “I know the new nonstop offerings will make travel easier for Rhode Islanders and will offer comfortable and convenient travel into our beautiful state.”

While celebrating the inaugural flight, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi joked about how pilots always welcome passengers to Providence, even though that’s not where the airport is located.

“It’s a great day for the city of Warwick as we welcome the first Breeze Airways flight into our airport,” Picozzi said. “We are honored to be one of the inaugural airports in the country. These new routes not only benefit our economy, but provide travelers here in Rhode Island with a new alternative to get to these three beautiful destinations.”

Blue @DelsLemonade on hand for the inaugural flight of @BreezeAirways out of TF Green Airport today. pic.twitter.com/z9Ph8YjfEW — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) July 22, 2021

Breeze Airways will be offering flights four days a week, and flights to Virginia and Pennsylvania are scheduled to begin next week.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be here in Providence,” Urbahn said. “Providence is our kind of a city, because it’s underserved. It’s a community that deserves [more nonstops] to more places than it has today.”