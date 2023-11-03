WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Flying to Florida just got easier with Breeze Airways adding two new non-stop routes to Jacksonville and Vero Beach from T.F. Green International Airport.

“With Vero, we’re going to do three days a week to start. Jacksonville is two days a week to start,” Breeze Airways Director of Corporate Communications Gareth Edmondson-Jones said. “As the flights fill up, we’ll add more service.”

Flights to Vero Beach are initially being offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, while Jacksonville flights are Mondays and Fridays.

Breeze plans to increase those flights to five days a week starting Nov. 15, according to Edmondson-Jones.

“At Breeze, we’re two-and-a-half years old. The more people fly us, the more destinations we put on, the more flights we put on,” he added.

Breeze also offers flights from Providence to Charleston, SC; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Fort Myers, FL; Los Angeles, CA; New Orleans, LA; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Sarasota-Bradenton, FL; Savannah, GA; and Tampa, FL.