PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways announced it is adding two new routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport starting next year.

Nonstop flights to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop service to New Orleans, Louisiana, both begin on Feb. 17.

According to Breeze, flights to Raleigh-Durham will be offered for as low as $49 one-way if purchased by Nov. 21 for travel by May 16.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. “We’re thrilled to announce new service from Providence to Raleigh-Durham, our 35th city, to three of our bases.”

Breeze started flying out of Rhode Island last summer.