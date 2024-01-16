WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon be able to hop on a plane and fly directly to San Diego.

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will begin offering direct flights to San Diego from T.F. Green International Airport this spring. It is the second route to California that Breeze Airways offers at T.F. Green, with the other being to Los Angeles.

The first direct flight to San Diego is scheduled for April 30. The cross-country flights will only be offered seasonally, just like the Los Angeles trips. The San Diego flights will depart T.F. Green in the morning and return in the evening.

Breeze Airways is also slated to begin offering nonstop flights to Savannah, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, next month.

Flights to both destinations will only be available twice a week. Trips to Savannah taking place on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Feb. 14, and flights to Myrtle Beach will be on Thursdays and Saturdays starting Feb. 15.

Of the 33 nonstop trips offered at T.F. Green, roughly half are through Breeze Airways.