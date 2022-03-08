WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways announced it is adding five new nonstop routes from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport starting this summer.

The new routes include:

Columbus, Ohio starting May 27 (from $49 one way if purchased by March 11)

Jacksonville, Florida starting May 27 (from $49 one way if purchased by March 11)

Richmond, Virginia starting June 2 (from $49 one way if purchased by March 11)

Savannah, Georgia starting June 3 (from $49 one way if purchased by March 11)

Los Angeles, California starting June 29 (from $99 one way if purchased by March 11)

The ticket prices on sale for below $100 are for travel by Aug. 31, according to the airline.

Breeze started flying from Rhode Island last summer and currently serves nonstop service to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia.

The new Providence-Los Angeles route will be operated with Breeze’s fleet of brand-new Airbus A220s.

Gov. Dan McKee will join the Rhode Island Airport Corporation and local and state officials at 9 a.m. Tuesday to formally make the announcement.

For more information, you can head to the airline’s website.