FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s a new sports bar overlooking Gillette Stadium.

Boston-based sports bar The Harp officially opened its doors earlier this week.

The Harp moved into the space that once housed the CBS Sporting Club, which closed back in January to make room for a “new concept.”

The sports bar features an expansive patio with a clear view inside the nearby Gillette Stadium. It also offers comfort food favorites and a “buzzing atmosphere” for Boston sports lovers.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome The Harp to the Patriot Place family,” Patriot Place General Manager Brian Earley said. “This newest Patriot Place sports and dining destination delivers the incredible food, drinks and passion for Boston sports that has become synonymous with The Harp Boston over the past 30 years, paired with unparalleled views of Gillette Stadium, an incredible outdoor patio and bar space, and an unbeatable atmosphere for game day, concert night and everything in between.”

The Harp is open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner.

Courtesy: Patriot Place

Courtesy: Patriot Place