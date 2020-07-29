Boscov’s to close on Thanksgiving, urges other retailers to join them

READING, Penn. (WPRI) — Boscov’s is the most recent retailer to announce that its stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Even though they’ll be missing out on Black Friday revenue, Boscov’s CEO Jim Boscov said in a statement that he is giving the day back to the employees so they can spend time with their families.

“COVID-19 has required enormous efforts from our associated and they’ve more than earned this time off,” CEO Jim Boscov said. “More than ever, this year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal.”

In the statement Boscov expressed that he hopes other retailers will join the movement. Both Target and Walmart recently announced that they also plan to close on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Boscov said the retailer will announce revised shopping hours with their deals closer to the holiday shopping season.

Boscov’s opened its Providence Place mall location last September. It’s currently the only one in Rhode Island.