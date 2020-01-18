Closings & Delays
Bob's Stores in Seekonk set to close

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Bob’s Stores in Seekonk is plastered with red signs announcing its inevitable closure.

The Route 6 location is among 47 other stores in the Northeast that have either already closed or will be closing soon.

Eastern Outfitters, the owner of Bob’s Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports, declared bankruptcy back in 2017.

Nearly a year prior to that, Bob’s then-parent company, Vestis Retail Group, filed for bankruptcy as well.

Both Bob’s and Eastern Mountain Sports sell footwear, clothing and sports apparel.

It’s unclear at this time when the Seekonk store will officially shut its doors.

