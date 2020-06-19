BMW to drop 6,000 jobs through turnover, early retirement

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. There was understandable sticker shock Monday when legislative leaders released their revised budget plan for 2019-20, with this year's spending jumping from $9.8 billion to $11.8 billion. On closer inspection, though, the numbers looked less dramatic -- nearly $1.4 billion of the increase was for unemployment benefit payments, mostly federally funded. Still, critics argued there was no reason to skip the customary one-week waiting period between release of a budget bill and floor votes; leadership countered that it wasn't a brand-new budget bill, only a supplemental. Regardless, the debate over the soon-to-end fiscal year offered a taste of what could be a brutal fight later this summer over closing an estimated $618 million budget deficit for 2020-21. Speaker Mattiello suggested Friday that lawmakers could be called back next month to tackle the budget, depending on whether Congress takes action between now and then to provides states with a new infusion of federal budget relief. If the Assembly does return in July, it likely won't be until later in the month: the U.S. Senate doesn't even return from its own recess until July 17, and presumably Rhode Island leaders will need time after Congress acts to incorporate Washington's decisions into their own plan. How much of the gap will Capitol Hill actually fill? And with the state still sitting on a significant portion of its $1.25 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund money -- which has to be spent by Dec. 31 or lost -- will Congress provide more flexibility in how that money could be used?