Blue Cross RI paid $1.2 million bonus to CEO last year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest health insurer paid its top executive a seven-figure bonus in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Target 12 has learned.

Documents show Kim Keck, who was president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island until the end of last year, received a $1.2 million bonus in 2020. That was up 47% from her 2019 bonus of $827,000.

Combined with an annual salary of $877,185 and non-itemized “other compensation” totaling $134,811, Keck earned a grand total of $2.2 million in 2020. That was a significant increase from her 2019 compensation package, which had totaled $1 million.

Blue Cross spokesperson Gail Carvelli emphasized that the size of Keck’s 2020 bonus was based on the not-for-profit insurer’s financial performance in 2019, not during the pandemic, and was required by her contract.

“Executive compensation at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, a $1.75 billion company, is set to attract and retain the talented individuals required to run a highly regulated enterprise,” Carvelli said in a statement.

Pay for executives is determined by the Blue Cross board. “An independent executive compensation consultant reviews BCBSRI executive compensation to ensure it is comparable with similarly sized organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit regionally and nationally, including other managed care organizations,” Carvelli said.

Blue Cross currently offers two bonus programs: one for all employees, which is based on the prior year’s financial performance and the employee’s seniority; and a “long-term incentive plan” for executives only.

According to Carvelli, the goal in Keck’s case was to “target total compensation 50% and 75% of market median for her peer group.”

Keck stepped down in December to become president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents all of the country’s Blue Cross-branded insurers. Michele Lederberg, who had been the general counsel as Blue Cross, is currently serving as interim president and CEO.

News of Keck’s compensation comes one day after Target 12 revealed that the insurer plans to start charging its members out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment, citing the availability of vaccines. Those fees have been waived up to now under a policy Keck put in place last April.

Blue Cross’s chief financial officer, Mark Stewart, also received a hefty bonus in 2020 of $447,250, pushing his total compensation for the year above $1 million. Stewart had made $781,884 in 2019.

Carvelli said Stewart’s bonus surged because 2019 was the first year he qualified for the executive-level long-term incentive program.

Blue Cross booked a net profit of $42 million for 2020, down from $69 million in 2019, according to its annual financial disclosure to state regulators. Revenue for 2020 was roughly flat, at $1.7 billion, compared with 2019.

Spending on hospital and medical expenses fell 2% to $1.4 billion, while general administrative expenses rose 22% to $208 million.