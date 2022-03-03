WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — BJ’s Wholesale Club plans to open four new locations nationwide, including a “first-of-its-kind” store in Warwick.

The club said the new Warwick location will be named “BJ’s Market,” and will serve as an “innovative lab for the brand.”

BJ’s Market will have a variety of purposes, the club said, including the testing of products, assortments, displays, demonstrations and customer convenience.

“We continue to accelerate our expansion and we’re excited to open these new locations.” Bill Werner, executive vice president of BJ’s Wholesale Club said. “We’re always looking for ways to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers, and extending out reach is a major way of achieving that.”

BJ’s Market will create approximately 50 new jobs, according to the club.

Anyone interested in applying can do so online, however, there is no timeline for when the new location will open or where it will be.