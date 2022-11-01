A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line operator reveals the most common and bizarre calls she gets during the run-up to Thanksgiving Day. (Getty Images)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced it’s once again giving away free turkeys this November.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, BJ’s members who spend $150 in-store or online will receive a digital coupon for a free whole turkey, redeemable between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 while supplies last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” BJ’s Senior Vice President and GMM Michael Leary said.