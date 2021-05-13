Bitcoin slips below $50k after Musk says Tesla won’t take it

Business News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: A visual representation of the digital Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin on December 07, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The price of bitcoin fell below $50,000 Thursday morning after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a day earlier that the electric car maker would stop accepting the digital currency as payment for its vehicles.

Musk on Wednesday cited environmental concerns for the change in policy.

He also said that Tesla won’t be selling any of the Bitcoin it owns.

The price of bitcoin slipped to $49,880 in morning trading Thursday, the first time it’s been below $50,000 since early March.

Tesla shares edged higher Thursday after falling 4.4% on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams