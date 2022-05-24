NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The abortion debate has made its way into the doughnut industry.

Bishop Thomas Tobin with the Diocese of Providence criticized the popular Rhode Island doughnut shop, Allie’s Donuts, for accepting donations to Planned Parenthood.

“We’re hearing reports that Allie’s Donuts in North Kingston is currently collecting funds for Planned Parenthood,” Tobin tweeted Tuesday. “If true, it’s an unfortunate decision. Catholics, and others concerned about protecting human life, might want to buy their donuts elsewhere.”

In response, Allie’s Donuts tells 12 News each month an employee chooses a charity for customers to donate to if they so choose. Planned Parenthood was chosen for the month of May, according to the company.

“Customers, or even our other employees, might not agree with every donation option we offer, and that’s OK,” Allie’s Donuts explained. “Everyone has a right to have an opinion. We are aware of the statement made by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and we respect it. Everyone has their own opinions and beliefs, and we think that is very important.”

This comes after a draft opinion of the Supreme Court was leaked suggesting the nation’s highest court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

Rhode Island lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would repeal the ban on abortion coverage for state employees and Medicaid recipients.

Abortion will remain legal in Rhode Island despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, since the state codified Roe v. Wade into law back in 2019.

Allie’s Donut’s made local headlines in 2020 for ending its police and military discount, causing protests outside the North Kingstown business.