Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

1. Over the past week, as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated from the biggest story in the world to almost the only story in the world, reporters have been debating comparable news environments. The analogies show just how all-encompassing the crisis has become: it recalls the height of the financial crisis in September 2008, the week of the Boston Marathon bombing, even the days after the World Trade Center or Pearl Harbor attacks. "It feels like 9/11, but a slow-moving 9/11," Tim White said Friday on a Newsmakers roundtable. The word that comes up most often is "uncertainty." How long will the crisis last? How many people will be infected? How much more social disruption will be necessary? How severe will the economic shock be? No one knows. In Rhode Island, the Health Department has been providing daily data updates, giving helpful visibility into the situation locally. As of Friday afternoon Rhode Island had tested 185 people for COVID-19 since Feb. 29: 14 tested positive, 142 tested negative, and 29 were still waiting for results; about 500 people were in self-quarantine. Governor Raimondo's advisers are cautiously hopeful the state is moving aggressively enough to "flatten the curve," as the experts say, and avoid overtaxing local hospitals; others worry there hasn't been enough testing to feel confident about that. And the governor's decision to order a one-week school closure less than 24 hours after ruling out the idea shows just how fast events are moving. Raimondo's team says they've made no decisions about whether schools will remain closed after next Friday -- they want to see whether it has a measurable effect on the disease's spread and what level of disruption it causes. But parents and teachers should brace for a longer pause: Boston's public schools announced Friday night they will be closed through April 27.